NJPW Road to Lion’s Break: Collision – 22 January 2021 – Results

New Japan Pro Wrestling aired the latest episode of Road to Lion’s Break Collision, which was taped at the Oceanview Pavilion in Port Hueneme, on January 22. Click for full results from the episode.

New Japan Pro Wrestling

Road to Lion’s Break: Collision

Aired January 22, 2021

Oceanview Pavilion

Port Hueneme, CA

The Riegel Twins (Logan Riegel & Sterling Riegel) over Jordan Clearwater & Kevin Knight. [6’12]

Brody King over JR Kratos. [10’09]

Ren Narita over Bateman. [14’53]