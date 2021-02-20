NJPW Strong – 19 February 2021 – Results

New Japan Pro Wrestling aired the latest episode of Strong: Road To The New Beginning USA 2021, taped at the Oceanview Pavilion in Port Hueneme, on February 19. Click for full results from the episode.

New Japan Pro Wrestling
Strong
Aired February 19, 2021
Oceanview Pavilion
Port Hueneme, CA

Adrian Quest, Misterioso & Rocky Romero over Barrett Brown, Rey Horus & The DKC. [10’13]

Fred Rosser over Hikuleo. [10’40]

El Phantasmo over Lio Rush [14’05]

