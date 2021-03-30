NJPW Strong – 26 March 2021 – Results

New Japan Pro Wrestling aired their latest episode of Strong, taped at the Oceanview Pavilion in Port Hueneme, on March 26, 2021. Click for full results.

New Japan Pro Wrestling
Strong
Aired March 26, 2021
Oceanview Pavilion
Port Hueneme, CA

New Japan Cup USA 2021 Qualifying Match
Clark Connors over TJP [9’29]

New Japan Cup USA 2021 Qualifying Match
Chris Dickinson over Blake Christian [8’50]

David Finlay & Karl Fredericks over Danny Limelight & Tom Lawlor. [17’30]

