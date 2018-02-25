Two new matches announced for NJPW Strong Style Evolved

New Japan Pro Wrestling have announced two new matches for Strong Style Evolved in Long Beach, CA on March 25th at the Walter Pyramid.

In tag team action, The Young Bucks (Nick & Matt Jackson) will be facing the recently reunited Golden Lovers (Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi). At NJPW/ROH’s Honor Rising Night 2 event in Tokyo, the Young Bucks had an in ring encounter with Omega and Ibushi after Omega claimed they were the best tag team in the world. After Omega’s comment, the Young Bucks announced they’d be moving up a to the heavyweight tag team division. At the post show press conference, Omega said that he’s still best friends with the Young Bucks but he isn’t someone who runs away from what he believes in. He stated again that believes he and Ibushi are the best tag-team in the world, and they have no choice but to prove it if the Young Bucks think that they are the best.

Before the match announcement, an angle between the Golden Lovers and Young Bucks was featured in the latest edition of the YouTube series “Being The Elite.”

Also announced for Strong Style Evolved, the IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Champion “Switchblade” Jay White will defend his title against Hangman Page. This will be White’s first title defense since defeating the first champion, Kenny Omega, at NJPW: The New Beginning in Sapporo on January 28th. At NJPW/ROH’s Honor Rising event in Tokyo on February 24th, Page and White were involved in a six man tag match that saw Page and the Young Bucks (representing Bullet Club) defeat White, YOSHI-HASHI, and Chuckie T (Chuck Taylor) (reprocessing CHAOS). Following the match, Page would attack White, and hit White with his Right of Passage finisher onto a chair.

Also set to take place at NJPW Strong Style Evolved in Long Beach is Rey Mysterio Jr. will be facing Jushin “Thunder” Liger. Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Tetsuya Naito are also being advertised for the event.

NJPW’s Strong Style Evolved will air live on AXS TV in the United States at 5:00pm PST.

