WWE – 25 February 2018 – Quick Results

WWE ran a Smackdown brand house show in Ontario on February 25 and AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a handicap match to retain the WWE World title in the main event. Click for full results.

World Wrestling Entertainment

Smackdown – House Show

February 25, 2018

Citizens Business bank Arena

Ontario, CA

The Usos (Jey & Jimmy Uso) over The New Day, Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable, and Rusev & Aiden English to retain the WWE Smackdown Tag-Team titles.

Sin Cara over Mike Kanellis.

Mojo Rawley over Tye Dillenger.

The Bludgeon Brothers (Luke Harper & Erick Rowan) over Breezango (Fandango & Tyler Breeze).

Bobby Roode over Jinder Mahal to retain the WWE United States title.

Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, & Naomi over Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, & Sarah Bridges.

Shinsuke Nakamura over Dolph Ziggler.

AJ Styles over Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn in a handicap match to retain the WWE World Heavyweight title.