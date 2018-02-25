WWE – 25 February 2018 – Quick Results

WWE ran a Smackdown brand house show in Ontario on February 25 and AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a handicap match to retain the WWE World title in the main event. Click for full results.
World Wrestling Entertainment
Smackdown – House Show
February 25, 2018
Citizens Business bank Arena
Ontario, CA
The Usos (Jey & Jimmy Uso) over The New Day, Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable, and Rusev & Aiden English to retain the WWE Smackdown Tag-Team titles.
Sin Cara over Mike Kanellis.
Mojo Rawley over Tye Dillenger.
The Bludgeon Brothers (Luke Harper & Erick Rowan) over Breezango (Fandango & Tyler Breeze).
Bobby Roode over Jinder Mahal to retain the WWE United States title.
Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, & Naomi over Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, & Sarah Bridges.
Shinsuke Nakamura over Dolph Ziggler.
AJ Styles over Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn in a handicap match to retain the WWE World Heavyweight title.
