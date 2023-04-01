WWE Friday Night Smackdown – 31 March 2023 – Results

Drew McIntyre & Sheamus defeated Imperium (Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser) in the main event of WWE’s Friday Night Smackdown on March 31 in Los Angeles. Click for full results from the event.

World Wrestling Entertainment

Friday Night Smackdown

March 31, 2023

Staples Center

Los Angeles, CA

Dark Match

Tegan Nox over Lacey Evans

Ricochet over Montez Ford and Chad Gable and Erik. (9:36)

Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Bobby Lashley over Angel and Angelo Dawkins and Ashante Adonis and Baron Corbin and Braun Strowman and Bronson Reed and Butch and Cedric Alexander and Cruz Del Toro and Dexter Lumis and Dolph Ziggler and Elias and Humberto and Ivar and Joaquin Wilde and Johnny Gargano and Karl Anderson and Karrion Kross and LA Knight and Luke Gallows and ma.ce and Madcap Moss and man.soor and Mustafa Ali and Otis and Rick Boogs and Ridge Holland and Santos Escobar and Shelton Benjamin and Top Dolla and Xavier Woods. (14:30)

Raquel Rodriguez over Sonya Deville and Natalya and Shayna Baszler. (2:54)

Drew McIntyre & Sheamus over Imperium (Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser). (8:22)