Kota Ibushi defeated Joey Janela in the main event of Joey Janela’s Spring Break 7 in Los Angeles on March 31. Click for full results from the event.
Game Changer Wrestling
Joey Janela’s Spring Break 7
March 31, 2023
Ukrainian Cultural Center
Los Angeles, CA
Grab The Brass Ring DLC Match
Blake Christian def. Cole Radrick, Komander, Gringo Loco, Alec Price, Billie Starkz, Jack Cartwheel, Tony Deppen and Shane Mercer
GCW World Tag Team Championship Match
East West Express (Nick Wayne and Jordan Oliver) def. The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) to become the new GCW World Tag Team Champions
El Hijo Del Vikingo def. Speedball Mike Bailey
Maki Death Kill (Maki Itoh and Nick Gage) def. BUSSY (Allie Katch and EFFY)
GCW World Championship Match
Masha Slamovich (c) def. Steph De Lander to retain the GCW World Championship
Kota Ibushi def. Joey Janela
Be the first to comment on "GCW presents Joey Janela’s Spring Break 7 – 31 March 2023 – Results"