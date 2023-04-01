GCW presents Joey Janela’s Spring Break 7 – 31 March 2023 – Results

Kota Ibushi defeated Joey Janela in the main event of Joey Janela’s Spring Break 7 in Los Angeles on March 31. Click for full results from the event.

Game Changer Wrestling

Joey Janela’s Spring Break 7

March 31, 2023

Ukrainian Cultural Center

Los Angeles, CA

Grab The Brass Ring DLC Match

Blake Christian def. Cole Radrick, Komander, Gringo Loco, Alec Price, Billie Starkz, Jack Cartwheel, Tony Deppen and Shane Mercer

GCW World Tag Team Championship Match

East West Express (Nick Wayne and Jordan Oliver) def. The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) to become the new GCW World Tag Team Champions

El Hijo Del Vikingo def. Speedball Mike Bailey

Maki Death Kill (Maki Itoh and Nick Gage) def. BUSSY (Allie Katch and EFFY)

GCW World Championship Match

Masha Slamovich (c) def. Steph De Lander to retain the GCW World Championship

Kota Ibushi def. Joey Janela