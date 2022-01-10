LA Fights – 09 January 2022 – Results

Dark Shiek defeated Kevin Blackwood in the main event of LA Fight’s January 9 event in Los Angeles, CA. Click for full results.
LA Fights
Volume 2
January 9, 2022
Don Quijote
Los Angeles, CA
Brandon Gatson over Jack Cartwheel.
Matt Vandagriff over Lucas Riley.
Jai Vidal over Keita Murray.
Adrian Quest over Damian Drake.
Juicy Finau over Tyler Bateman.
Nick Wayne over Titus Alexander.
Bad Dude Tito over Sandra Moone.
Lil Cholo over Gregory Sharp, D Rouge and Ju Dizz.
Dark Sheik over Kevin Blackwood.
