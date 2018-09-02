Game Changer Wrestling to debut in Los Angeles in November

The popular East Coast-based promotion Game Changer Wrestling has announced that they will be making their Southern California debut this November in Los Angeles, CA during WWE Survivor Series weekend.

Earlier today, Game Changer Wrestling announced on social media that the promotion’s upcoming Southern California debut event will take place on November 16th, 2018 in Los Angeles, CA prior to World Wrestling Entertainment’s upcoming four-night stay at Staples Center in Los Angeles for Survivor Series weekend.

To LIVE and DIE in… L.A. FRI 11/16 Details soon… pic.twitter.com/1p9epyjzos — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) September 2, 2018

Originally known as Jersey Championship Wrestling and later rebranded as GCW in 2015, Game Changer Wrestling (promoted by Brett Lauderdale & Danny Demanto) has become one of the most prominent and prolific hardcore/deathmatch wrestling promotions in the United States today. The promotion began to gain a lot of notoriety in 2016 after footage of a spot where Joey Janela and John Zandig fell off a roof into the back of a truck through light tubes, barbwire, and fire surfaced on the internet. The video footage of the spot then went viral on the internet and was covered by various media outlets.

Along with the infamous Janela/Zandig spot, Game Changer Wrestling has also become well known for promoting the popular “Joey Janela’s Spring Break” brand event series during WrestleMania weekend for the last two years. The promotion also held “Joey Janela’s Lost In New York” during WWE Summerslam weekend in New York last month. Along with its Joey Janela-branded events, GCW has also become known for its other signature events such as Zandig’s Tournament Of Survival, and the Nick Gage Invitational.

Other details for GCW’s debut event in Los Angeles, such as talent lineup, venue information, and ticket sale details for GCW’s upcoming Southern California debut have yet to be announced.

Be sure to stay tuned to SoCalUncensored.com for the latest news and updates on Game Changer Wrestling’s upcoming Southern California debut event in Los Angeles.