LA Fights – 21 May 2022 – Results

Juicy Finau defeated Hunter Freeman in the main event of LA Fights Volume 4 on May 21 in Los Angeles. Click for full results from the event.
LA Fights
Volume 4
May 21, 2022
Ukrainian Cultural Center
Los Angeles, CA
Ju Dizz over Cameron Gates, Eli Everfly, Gregory Sharpe, Keita Murray and Rob Shit in a scramble match. ]8’41]
Midas Kreed over Damian Drake. [10’14]
Bad Dude Tito over Brandon Gatson. [11’12]
Jai Vidal over Jordan Cruz. [12’53]
Titus Alexander over Lucas Riley. [12’47]
Gangsta Party (B-Boy & Lil Cholo) over PPRay (Peter Avalon & Ray Rosas). [14’45]
Juicy Finau over Hunter Freeman. [12’22]
