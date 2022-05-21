LA Fights – 21 May 2022 – Results

Juicy Finau defeated Hunter Freeman in the main event of LA Fights Volume 4 on May 21 in Los Angeles. Click for full results from the event.

LA Fights

Volume 4

May 21, 2022

Ukrainian Cultural Center

Los Angeles, CA

Ju Dizz over Cameron Gates, Eli Everfly, Gregory Sharpe, Keita Murray and Rob Shit in a scramble match. ]8’41]

Midas Kreed over Damian Drake. [10’14]

Bad Dude Tito over Brandon Gatson. [11’12]

Jai Vidal over Jordan Cruz. [12’53]

Titus Alexander over Lucas Riley. [12’47]

Gangsta Party (B-Boy & Lil Cholo) over PPRay (Peter Avalon & Ray Rosas). [14’45]

Juicy Finau over Hunter Freeman. [12’22]