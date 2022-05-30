RGR – 28 May 2022 – Results

Samuray VIP defeated Psycho Clown to retain the RGR Championship in the main event of RGR’s May 28 show in Carson, CA. Click for full results.

RGR Lucha Libre

May 28, 2022

Carson, CA

Anton Carrillo over Satan & Commando.

LA Turtles over Los Payasos Diabolico.

Vito Fratelli & Sin Limite over Piloto Suicida & Shamu Jr by disqualification.

Fabi Apache, Reina Dorada & Nino Hamburgesa over Los Toxicas & Diosa Quetzal.

Hijo de Pirata Morgan, Carta Brava & Fishman Jr over Laredo Kid, Rey Leon & Blood Eagle.

Samuray VIP over Psycho Clown to retain the RGR Championship.