CannaPro Wrestling – 28 May 2022 – Results

Robin Shaw defeated Mr. Iguana in a non-title match in the main event of CannaPro’s May 28 event in Panorama City, CA. Click for full results.

CannaPro

Pongase Verde

May 28, 2022

Panorama City, CA

Psycho Clown over “The Black Rose” Ju Dizz (w/ Barry Sweeney) via an Air Raid Crash (09:26.52).

El Suculento with El Jugoso y El Picante over El Primogenio with Fidel & AMF via DQ interference by Fidel and AMF (03:14.37).

Los Super Fuertes over Sin Mota via triple Boston Crabs (11:51.76).

Koto Hiro over Xander Philips via Brainbuster (09:08.39).

Black Danger over Bamboo via Package Piledriver (08:58.68).

Super Fuerte over JF3000 via Frog Splash (08:56.50).

Jordan Cruz and Mecha Wolf double pin via small package (Match determined a draw by Referee) (08:58.17).

“Kingmaker” Robin Shaw over Mr. Iguana in a non-title match via Sweet Victory (Shaw hits the low blow while referee is distracted) (09:04.66).