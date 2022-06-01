AEW Dynamite – 01 June 2022 – Results

AEW held their first event in Southern California on June 1, 2022 with a live episode of Dynamite at the Forum in Inglewood. Click for full results from the event.

All Elite Wrestling

Dynamite

June 1, 2022

The Forum

Inglewood, CA

AEW Dark Elevation (Scheduled to air June 6, 2022)

The Factory (Anthony Ogogo, QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto) over The Dark Order (John Silver, 10, Alan “5” Angels, Alex Reynolds).

Frankie Kazarian over Serpentico.

Serena Deeb and Nyla Rose over Miyu Yamashita and Skye Blue.

The Death Triangle (PAC, Rey Fenix, Penta Oscuro) over The Wingmen (Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth, Cezar Bononi).

AEW Dynamite

FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) & CM Punk over The Gunn Club (Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn) & Max Caster.

Miro over Johnny Elite.

The Undisputed Elite (Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly, Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) & Hikuleo over Christian Cage, Darby Allin, Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus & Matt Hardy.

Wardlow over JD Drake

Ruby Soho & Toni Storm over Dr. Britt Baker DMD & Jamie Hayter.

Jon Moxley over Daniel Garcia.