AEW Dynamite – 01 June 2022 – Results

AEW held their first event in Southern California on June 1, 2022 with a live episode of Dynamite at the Forum in Inglewood. Click for full results from the event.
All Elite Wrestling
Dynamite
June 1, 2022
The Forum
Inglewood, CA
AEW Dark Elevation (Scheduled to air June 6, 2022)
The Factory (Anthony Ogogo, QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto) over The Dark Order (John Silver, 10, Alan “5” Angels, Alex Reynolds).
Frankie Kazarian over Serpentico.
Serena Deeb and Nyla Rose over Miyu Yamashita and Skye Blue.
The Death Triangle (PAC, Rey Fenix, Penta Oscuro) over The Wingmen (Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth, Cezar Bononi).
AEW Dynamite
FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) & CM Punk over The Gunn Club (Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn) & Max Caster.
Miro over Johnny Elite.
The Undisputed Elite (Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly, Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) & Hikuleo over Christian Cage, Darby Allin, Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus & Matt Hardy.
Wardlow over JD Drake
Ruby Soho & Toni Storm over Dr. Britt Baker DMD & Jamie Hayter.
Jon Moxley over Daniel Garcia.
