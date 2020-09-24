Ray Rosas debuts in All Elite Wrestling

Longtime SoCal wrestling star Ray Rosas made his All Elite Wrestling debut in Jacksonville, Florida on Wednesday night.

In a match taped for an upcoming episode of AEW Dark on YouTube prior to tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT, Rosas teamed with Florida-based wrestler Ryzin against former AEW Tag Team Champions SoCal Uncensored (Scorpio Sky & Frankie Kazarian).

Scoop #2: Frankie Kazarian & Scorpio Sky vs Ray Rosas & Ryzin pic.twitter.com/yGI02FWkDg — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) September 23, 2020

The team of Sky and Kazarian wound up picking up the win over Rosas and Ryzin. It was also noted that Shawn Spears was doing guest commentary for this edition of AEW Dark.

Rosas was trained by the Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy and made his debut in 2009. During his career, Rosas became one of the top wrestlers in the SoCal scene. He is a two-time winner of the Southern California Tag Team of the Year award as part of PPRay with current AEW star Peter Avalon (2013, 2019) and finished in 2nd place for the 2019 Southern California Wrestler of the Year award.

Rosas is also the head trainer of the Millennium Wrestling Academy and the booker of Millennium Pro Wrestling. Throughout his career, Rosas has appeared in promotions such as Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, Ring of Honor, and Dragon Gate USA.

During a Millennium Pro Wrestling event in Chatsworth, CA on December 13th, 2019, Rosas announced plans to retire from professional wrestling. His final match was slated to take place at an MPW event on May 29th, 2020. Earlier this summer, Rosas announced that he would not be ending his in-ring career after he ended up being talked out of retirement by his wife Yuliana.

At the moment, Rosas is the holder of the United Wrestling Network’s Arizona State and Hollywood Heritage Championships. He is also the current Santino Bros. Wrestling Champion.

