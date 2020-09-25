Fight Club OC – 24 September 2020 – Quick Results

Posted By: Andrew 09/25/2020

Boxing and MMA promotion Roy Englebrecht Promotions held its first-ever Fight Club OC Lucha Libre/Pro Wrestling event with a drive-in style show at the OC Fairgrounds in Costa Mesa, CA on Thursday night. Click for results.

Roy Englebrecht Promotions
Fight Club OC Lucha Libre and Pro Wrestling
September 24, 2020
OC Fairgrounds
Costa Mesa, CA

Legacy defeated Principe Indu, Jr.

Flecha Fugaz defeated Chaz Herrera

Team High Risk (Steven Andrews & Simon Lotto) defeated The Wolf Zaddies (Rico Dynamite & Tito Escondido)

Brandon Gatson defeated Sinn Bodhi

La Revolución (Che Cabrera & Fidel Bravo) defeated Zokre & Kikutaro

Piloto Suicida defeated Acero Dorado, Shamu Jr., and Dr. Maldad via DQ in an elimination match to become the first-ever Fight Club OC Pro Wrestling Champion

