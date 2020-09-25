Cooper Gibson passes away

Los Angeles-based professional MMA fighter Cooper Gibson has passed away at the age of 30.

Cooper Gibson’s twin brother Chase Gibson, who is also a professional MMA fighter, issued the following statement about his brother’s untimely passing on Instagram earlier today. In the statement, he noted that his brother had passed away on Wednesday.

“I don’t know what to say…My twin brother passed away two days ago. I love my brother more than anything and It feels like I died along side him. I owe my life to my brother for being that example to me when I was completely lost and giving me hope. Showing me what I could be , and how I could live, pursuing my dream and being a better person. My brother was that example and I will always be humbled and grateful to my brother. I thank the Lord Jesus Christ for gifting me with the closest friend one can have . I really don’t know how I’m going to recover from this. There’s so much more to say but it’s too painful to put into words. Love you Coop.” Chase Gibson via Instagram

Throughout his professional MMA career, Cooper Gibson had competed on many events in the Southern California area. Some promotions Cooper Gibson had fought for during his career included Bellator MMA, Combate Americas, King of the Cage, and California Xtreme Fighting.

Cooper Gibson’s MMA record saw him earn 10 wins in 12 fights during his nine-year career. Five of his wins came by way of submission. Two of his wins came by way of TKO. His last fight took place at Combate Americas’ June 21st, 2019 event in Hidalgo, Texas where he defeated the undefeated Ricky Palacios with a submission.

Cooper Gibson finishes Ricky Palacios and ends his undefeated run in Combate Americas!#CombateTexas pic.twitter.com/9OlqqlCaXy — Combate Americas (@combateamericas) June 22, 2019

A GoFundMe page has been made to help the family of Cooper Gibson with funeral expenses.