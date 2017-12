Celtic Gladiator – 8 December 2017 – Results

Celtic Gladiator presents Celtic Gladiator 17 at the Los Angeles Marriott Burbank Airport in Burbank, CA. Click for results.

Celtic Gladiator (in association with SparStar MMA and California Xtreme Fighting)

Celtic Gladiator 17

December 8th, 2017

Los Angeles Marriott Burbank Airport

Burbank, CA

*All professional bouts are sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC). All amateur bouts are sanctioned by California Amateur Mixed Martial Arts Organization, Inc. (CAMO. Judges at cageside are Chris Crail, Jackie Denkin, and Gene LeBell.*



Amateur Bout

Soichino Sasaki defeated Samuel Tucker via KO (Punch) at 0:17 in Round 1. (Referee: Mike Beltran) (Three, Two-Minute Rounds)

Arturo Guevara defeated Luke Duran via Unanimous Decision. (29-28, 30-27, 29-28) (Referee: Michael Bell) (Three, Two-Minute Rounds)

Professional Fights

Taylor Alfaro defeated Mark Alvidrez via Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 4:21 of Round 2. (Referee: Michael Bell)

Eric Steans, Jr. defeated Christian Bizaretty via T.K.O. (Strikes) at 3:48 of Round 2. (Referee: Michael Bell)

Mark Matsumoto defeated Chris Bruno via T.K.O. (Strikes) at 4:08 of Round 1. (Referee: Mike Beltran)

Donte Stubbs defeated Brandon Van Cleave via T.K.O. (Strikes) at 4:35 in Round 3. (Referee: Mike Beltran)

Jonathan Martin defeated Julian Baez via K.O. (Punch and Strikes) at 1:29 of Round 2. (Referee: Michael Bell)

Brian Del Rosario defeated Anthony Taylor via T.K.O. (Strikes) at 4:59 of Round 1. (Referee: Mike Beltran)

David Roberts defeated Jose Marroquin via Submission (Guillotine Choke) at 2:09 of Round 1. (Referee: Michael Bell)

Daniel McWilliams defeated Eddie Jackson via Technical Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 1:56 of Round 1. (Referee: Mike Beltran)

Jonathan Rivera defeated Daniel Hernandez via Submission (Choke) at 1:23 of Round 1. (Referee: Michael Bell)

Derion Chapman defeated Jacob Rosales via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-37, 29-28) (Referee: Mike Beltran)