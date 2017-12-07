Navigation

Fight Club OC – 7 December 2017 – Quick Result

· 12/07/2017 Full Article

MMA, News, Results 0

Alliance MMA/SoCal Fights (formerly Roy Englebrecht Promotions) presented Fight Club OC ran at The Hangar at the O.C. Fair & Events Center in Costa Mesa, CA featuring a Boxing and MMA hybrid card. Click for MMA bout result.

Alliance MMA/SoCal Fights (formerly Roy Englebrecht Promotions)
Fight Club OC
December 7th, 2017
The Hangar at the O.C. Fair & Events Center
Costa Mesa, CA

*All bouts sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC)*

Osman Diaz defeated Saad Ul-Hasan via T.K.O. (Ref Stoppage due to ground strikes) at 2:21 of Round 1

, , , , , ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply