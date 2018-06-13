LFA 45 – Silva vs. Barnes set for July 20th, 2018 in Cabazon, CA

Legacy Fighting Alliance returns to Southern California when the promotion heads back to Cabazon, CA for LFA 45 – Silva vs. Barnes on July 20th, 2018 featuring the LFA debut of UFC veteran Erick Silva.

In the main event of LFA 45, Silva (MMA Record: 19-9 [1 NC]) will step into the LFA Octagon against Bellator veteran Nick “The Phoenix” Barnes (MMA Record: 12-3) in welterweight action.

Silva will go into this bout having lost four out of his last five fights before his contract expired with the UFC. During his time with the promotion, Silva won several performance bonus awards, including two for “Fight of the Night” nods. One against Matt Brown on May 10th, 2014, and against Luan Chagas on September 24th, 2016. His opponent, Nick Barnes, will be going into this bout having won three out of his last five fights. Barnes’s previous bout took place earlier this year on January 12th in Costa Mesa at LFA 30: Millender vs. Barnes.

Also announced for LFA 45, Fontana’s Moses Murrietta (MMA Record: 6-1) goes up against San Diego’s Casey Ryan (MMA Record: 9-3) in a middleweight bout. Murrietta will go into this bout coming off a first round TKO victory over Chris Herrera at Bellator 193 in Temecula earlier this year on January 26th. His opponent, Casey Ryan, will come into this next bout having won his last two fights. Both those wins came by way of submission.

Other bouts set to take place at LFA 45 include Blake “Bulletproof” Troop (MMA Record: 7-5) vs. James Cannon (MMA Record: 7-2) in Light Heavyweight action, and middleweight action as Luc Bondole (MMA Record: 5-2) faces Taylor Johnson (3-0).

LFA 45 – Silva vs. Barnes takes place on July 20th, 2018 at the Morongo Outdoor Pavilion at the Morongo Casino, Resort & Spa in Cabazon, CA. LFA 45’s main card will air live on AXS TV at 7:00 PM PDT. Tickets for LFA 45 go on sale Tuesday, June 19th at Ticketmaster.com

