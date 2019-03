KOTC: Sin Rival – 10 March 2019 – Quick Results

Juan Beltran defeated DeMarcus Brown for the KOTC Super Fight Championship at King of the Cage: Sin Rival in Ontario, CA. Click for results.

King of the Cage

KOTC: Sin Rival

March 10th, 2019

Citizens Business Bank Arena

Ontario, CA

*All amateur bouts were sanctioned by California Mixed Martial Arts Organization, Inc. (CAMO MMA). All professional bouts were sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC).*

Amateur Bouts

Gabriel de Santiago defeated Robert Banzzini via TKO (Strikes) at 1:12 of Round 2.

Antonio Gonzalez defeated Guadeloupe Miranda via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28).

Freddie Colbert defeated James Delsid via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Alan Martinez defeated Danny Avila via Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 0:52 of Round 2.

Professional Bouts

Andrew Lazo defeated Jerome Buchanan via Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 0:55 of Round 1.

Dean Parker defeated Ali Nazari via K.O. at 1:28 of Round 1.

Richie Palomino defeated Marcus Sims via T.K.O. (Injury) at 1:45 of Round 1.

Edson Gómez defeated Carrese Archer via T.K.O. (Strikes) at 4:20 of Round 1.

Travis Williams defeated Ricky Flemate via K.O. at 4:47 of Round 1.

Arnold Jimenez defeated Albert Veloz via Split Decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29).

Jonathan Rivera defeated Jeff Peterson via Unanimous Decision (29-26, 29-26, 29-26)

William Sriyapai defeated Leon Klee via T.K.O. (Strikes) at 1:32 of Round 3.

Marvin Garcia defeated Willie Gates via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-25)

Devin Goodale defeated Daniel Garcia via Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 2:09 of Round 1.

Juan Beltran defeated DeMarcus Brown via Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 2:38 of Round 2 for the KOTC Super Fight Championship.