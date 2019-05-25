CFFC 75 Weigh-In Results

Official weigh-ins for tonight’s Cage Fury Fighting Championships event in Coachella, CFFC 75, were held on Friday at Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella, CA. Ceremonial weigh-ins were hosted by former WWE star CM Punk. Click for weigh-in results and video of the ceremony hosted by CM Punk.

Cage Fury Fighting Championships

CFFC 75 Weigh-Ins

May 24th, 2019

Spotlight 29 Casino

Coachella, CA

*All professional bouts are sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC). All amateur bouts are sanctioned by California Mixed Martial Arts Organization, Inc. (CAMO).

Prelim Bouts (To be streamed on Facebook Live at 6:00 PM PDT)

Amateur Bouts

Catchweight Bout: Nataliya Kharkavaya (129.5) vs. Ambar De La Herran (Unannounced)

Featherweight Bout: Brandon Aviles (146) vs. Zach Tenorio (145.5)

Professional Bout

Flyweight Bout: Hunter Clagett (MMA Record: 1-2) (125.5) vs. Heber Castillo (MMA Record: 3-3) (126)

Main Card Bouts (To be streamed on UFC Fight Pass at 7:00 PM PDT)

Featherweight Bout: Danny Silva (MMA Record: 0-0, Pro Debut) (145.5) vs. Johnny Soto (MMA Record: 0-0, Pro Debut) (147.9)

Featherweight Bout Chris Vasil (MMA Record: 2-1) (143) vs. Troy Guerrero (MMA Record: 6-2) (145)

Catchweight Bout: Kevin Wirth (MMA Record: 6-1) (140.5) vs. Carlos Puente, Jr. (MMA Record: 6-3) (139)

Lightweight Bout: Cain Carrizosa (MMA Record: 10-3) (155.5) vs. Shohei Yamamoto (MMA Record: 7-4) (156)

Bantamweight Bout: Jordan Winski (MMA Record: 10-2) (135) vs. Terrion Ware (MMA Record: 17-9) (138)

CFFC Women’s Strawweight Championship Bout: Heloisa Azevedo (MMA Record: 4-1) (114) vs. Miranda Granger (MMA Record: 5-0) (114.5)

CFFC 75 takes place tonight at Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella, CA. Tickets are still available at the official CFFC website. This event is a 21+ event. All attendees must be 21 years or older to attend the event. Doors are scheduled to open at 5:30 PM PDT. The first fight is scheduled to take place at 6:00 PM PDT.

Prelims for CFFC 75 will be streamed live on the official CFFC Facebook page at 6:00 PM PDT. CFFC 75’s main card will be streamed live on UFC Fight Pass, featuring commentary from former WWE star CM Punk.