CXF 17: March Madness – 09 March 2019 – Results

Fernando Gonzalez defeated Gabriel Checco via split decision in the main event of CXF 17 in Los Angeles on March 9th. Click for full results from the event.

California Xtreme Fighting

CXF 17: March Madness

March 9, 2019

Florentine Gardens Hollywood

Los Angeles, CA

David Acuna defeats Tanner Marco via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

JJ Buckner defeats Daniel Figueroa via KO at 0:31 of round 1.

Lance Bush defeats Chris Bizarretty via Unanimous Decision (29-27, 30-26, 30-26).

Benji Gomez defeats Ron Scolesdang via KO at 1:38 of round 1.

Julian Baez defeats Dean Hancock vía TKO at 0:49 of round 3.

Spike Carlye defeats Fernando Padilla via Unanimous Decision (29-27, 30-26, 30-36).

Albert Morales defeats Carlos Puente via submission (rear naked choke) at 1:30 of round 1.

Fernando Gonzalez defeats Gabriel Checco via Split Decision (29-28, 30-27, 28-29).