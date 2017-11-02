CXF 10: FALL BRAWL – FIGHT PREVIEWS

As injuries to key participants in CXF’s CALI KINGS TOURNAMENT continue to change the trajectory of the ground breaking event, the dynamic duo of Lights Out Promotions and Bash Entertainment nevertheless move forward to present CXF 10: FALL BRAWL. A always stacked, evenly matched fight card is punctuated by a CXF flyweight title fight and a CXF lightweight title eliminator, as California’s foremost MMA promotion returns to Sportsmen’s Lodge in Studio City.

Steve Ramirez (C) (6-1 MMA) vs. Georgie Garcia (5-3 MMA)

For The CXF 125 Pound Flyweight Title

Champion Steve Ramirez and Challenger Georgie Garcia were set to face each other on two different occasions in 2014 early in their careers but their bouts were cancelled. Like fine wine that needs time to mature, this bottle will be corked in its absolute prime this Saturday night!!

For newly minted CXF Flyweight Champion Steve Ramirez, “heavy is the head that wears the crown!” Fresh off his decimation of Chris Hansen to earn the CXF title, Ramirez makes a quick turn around for his first defense and faces perhaps his toughest test to date in Georgie Garcia.

Georgie Garcia

Coming off an impressive win of his own in June, Georgie Garcia makes the journey back to the flyweight division and into the CXF cage for his first shot at CXF gold. Will the champion defend the title or can the challenger come back to familiar turf to knock the crown off his head? This one is too close to call so we will just have to grab some popcorn and a cold one, sit back, and enjoy.

Richard Leroy (5-0 MMA) vs. Christian Aguilera (8-3 MMA)

155 Pound Title Eliminator

The anticipation alone makes this fight one you do not want to miss. Richard Leroy looks to follow up his epic win over Jalin Turner with an encore performance against one of the toughest hombres in the lightweight division today. Christian Aguilera needed only 40 seconds in his CXF debut to dispatch former ‘Cali King’ contender Joshua Jones. The impressive performance from Aguilera quickly put he and Leroy on a collision course that only 15 minutes in a cage could settle. The winner of this bout will become the #1 contender and will face CXF Lightweight Champion Roosevelt Roberts (4-0 MMA) upon his return to action.

Ryan Lilley (2-0 MMA) vs. Vince Cachero (2-0 MMA)

135 Pound Bantamweight Division

Christian AguileraFine details often separate two very equally matched opponents. Both Ryan Lilly and Vince Cachero have similar strengths. Both are extremely athletic, very well rounded, but both statistically seem to get better after getting cracked in the head! With neither fighter’s pedigree standing out over the other, it makes sense to think this fight may be won in the corner. So sit back and watch this chess match unfold, as young undefeated prospects lock horns.

Sergey Minasyan (7-10 MMA) vs. Brandon Van Cleave (2-1 MMA)

145 Pound Featherweight Division

The always entertaining, Sergey Minasyan, welcomes promotional newcomer Brandon Van Cleave to the CXF cage in a featherweight showdown scheduled for 3 rounds. Normally a quick starter, Minasyan will certainly be looking to check the newcomers chin early and often. However, Van Cleave proved in his last fight that he could turn the lights out with one shot. When the dust settles, the winner will have changed the landscape of the CXF featherweight division.

Chris Sykes (Sanctioned Debut) vs. Chris Mendoza (0-1 MMA)

135 Pound Bantamweight Division

Although making his official pro debut, Chris Sykes is certainly not a rookie. Throughout his extensive amateur background, and even through two unsanctioned professional fights, Sykes has earned a reputation as a finisher. A versatile striker with good wrestling, Sykes is extremely aggressive and is always looking for the quick kill. His opponent Chris Mendoza is making his second appearance inside the CXF cage. Although he dropped his debut against Milton Arguello (1-1 MMA), he certainly opened some eyes with his performance. If Mendoza can withstand the early storm that Sykes is known for, Mendoza may be able to drag the fight into the later rounds where his athleticism and endurance would certainly dominate.

Milton Arguello (1-1 MMA) vs. Gary Mikayelyan (0-2 MMA)

135 Pound Bantamweight Division

After dropping his debut on the judges scorecard, Milton Arguello decided to leave no doubt with his second performance winning impressively via first round rear-naked choke submission. Looking to build off that win, Arguello now has his sights set on Gary Mikayelyan. The multi-dimensional Mikayelyan returns to the cage after several fights in the boxing ring. The three round bantamweight war could very well end up featuring the classic grappler vs striker matchup.

Pious Enilolobo Jr (1-1 MMA) vs. Sergio Perez (2-1 MMA)

145 Pound Featherweight Division

Sergio Perez appeared to be on track for a future CXF title before his last fight. However one mistake led to the first loss of his young career. Looking to quickly get back in the saddle, Perez returns to the scene of the crime this time to take on the ultra aggressive Pious Enilolobo. In his last fight, Enilolobo also tasted defeat for the first time, setting the table for this featherweight battle of redemption.

Erik Van Der Lee (0-1 MMA) vs. Thomas Landeros (Debut)

135 Pound Bantamweight Division

These two young fighters may seem wet behind the ears, but a quick look into their amateur pedigree reveals that these two warriors already have amassed over 20 fights between them. After dropping his pro debut, Van Der Lee looks to even up his record with an impressive performance in his CXF promotional debut. His opponent Thomas Landeros may be making his pro debut, but he does hold an amateur victory over the man who just beat Van Der Lee (Hugo Aranda) in July, adding a little intrigue to this battle of young up and comers.

CXF 10: 'FALL BRAWL' is presented by Lights Out Promotions and Bash Entertainment and takes place on Saturday, November 4, 2017 at Sportsmen's Lodge in Studio City, California.

Doors Open at 6:30pm. First Bout at 7:00pm

All bouts subject to change.

