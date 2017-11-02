Rankings for October 2017

Rankings for October are out and Brian Cage and Sage Sin were named the wrestlers of the month. WALTER defeating Zack Sabre Jr. at PWG’s All Star Weekend 13 was named the match of the month. Click for the complete rankings.

Matches

WALTER over Zack Sabre Jr. – PWG – October 21 [4] Ricochet over WALTER – PWG – October 20 Ricochet over Chuck Taylor – PWG – October 21 Sammy Guevara over Rey Horus and Flamita – PWG – October 20 Penta El Zero M, Rey Fenix, & Daga over Sami Callihan, Dave Crist, & Eli Everfly – PCW – October 6 [1]

Men’s Wrestlers

Brian Cage Ricochet [2] WALTER [2] Jeff Cobb Eli Everfly Willie Mack Rey Fenix [1] Jonah Rock Rey Horus Zack Sabre Jr. Penta el Zero M Flash Morgan Webster Brody King Joey Janela True Grit (Hoss Hogg & Jesse James) Dicky Mayer Adam Brooks Douglas James Tyler Bateman Peter Avalon

Women’s Wrestlers

Sage Sin [2] Ruby Raze [2] Heather Monroe [1] Taya Valkyrie Candice LeRae Rosemary Laura James Kikyo Kitana Vera Kimberly Diamond

Numbers in brackets are 1st place votes.