Chaos Column View: The 2017 Pro Wrestling Illustrated Female 50

A storm always comes when PWI publishes their annual “PWI 500”, which lists their top 500 male wrestlers from around the world. It was hardly any different when they started to publish their annual “Female 50” in the issue following their “500”. However, this year’s edition, which is now out digitally, is much different from previous editions. At first, the staff at PWI would limit the pool of women wrestlers eligible to be on the “Female 50” to those who compete regularly enough in North America. This year, however, became a global affair, just like the “500”. What does that mean? It means that most women on the indies that would’ve been on the list had the criteria stay with those that compete regularly enough in North America, are now cut off because of the more diverse array of women wrestlers from around the world. On the flip side, the list features women from all over the world, that compete in the top promotions that regularly feature women. What does that mean? It means that it showcases some of the finest women based in Europe, Australia, and Japan. It means that PWI readers can learn more about women that were a part of the WWE Mae Young Classic tournament, learn about the top joshi promotions in Japan–including Stardom. More importantly, it shows just how stacked the next 2 AWS shows are, as well as RISE 6. So with that in mind, here is the list, with names in bold representing those scheduled for the upcoming RISE and/or AWS shows, underlined names representing those scheduled for Bar Wrestling 6, and names in Italics for WWE NXT Superstar ladies that could be on the card at the WWE NXT Live event in Riverside on 11/11:
1 – Asuka
2 – Charlotte Flair
3 – Alexa Bliss
4 – Sasha Banks
5 – Bayley
6 – Io Shirai
7 – Natalya
8 – Sienna
9 – Naomi
10 – Kairi Sane
11 – Mercedes Martinez
12 – Shayna Baszler
13 – Rosemary
14 – LuFisto
15 – Mayu Iwatani
16 – Mia Yim
17 – Allie
18 – Ember Moon
19 – Becky Lynch
20 – Madison Eagles
21 – Nicole Savoy
22 – Nia Jax
23 – Candice LeRae
24 – Toni Storm
25 – Hiroyo Matsumoto
26 – Chelsea Green
27 – Saraya Knight
28 – Shazza McKenzie
29 – Kay Lee Ray
30 – Mickie James
31 – Dakota Kai
32 – Nicole Matthews
33 – Alex Windsor
34 – Deonna Purrazzo
35 – Abbey Laith
36 – Risa Sera
37 – Viper / Piper Niven
38 – Carmella
39 – Ruby Riot
40 – Nikki Cross
41 – Vanessa Kraven
42 – Santana Garrett
43 – Tessa Blanchard
44 – Arisa Nakajima
45 – Lady Lory
46 – Shotzi Blackheart
47 – Veda Scott
48 – “The Alpha Female” Jazzy Gabert
49 – Marti Belle
50 – Dust / Zoey Skye (f.k.a. Angel Dust)
So when you look at the list, you can only wonder whether or not any other talents could’ve made it, had the list stay limited to women competing regularly in North America. Perhaps women like Ruby Raze, Sage Sin, Delilah Doom, Heather Monroe, & Taya Valkyrie could’ve made the list…we’ll never know. What I do like about the list, is that they didn’t limit their view on Japanese joshi promotions to just Stardom. Risa Sera is a star from the Ice Ribbon promotion, the same promotion that Akane Fujita (who finished a one-month tour of So Cal Last September) is a part of. Freelancer Hiroyo Matsumoto is well known here, but Arisa Nakajima is another highly talented freelancer. Perhaps next year, PWI will expand the list to the top 100 women, now that they’re showcasing talents from all over the world. If so, we may see Oedo Tai members like Kagetsu, Hana Kimura, & Kris Wolf in it. We may also learn a bit more about women based in Europe, or even in Latin America. Time will tell, but there’s no doubt that Bart & Kevin Harvey has a super card waiting for fans of women’s wrestling, as well as AWS fans, to fill the hall of the American Legion hall in South Gate on the first weekend of December. So if you haven’t gotten your tickets for either AWS or RISE 6, do it now! Or if you’ve already opted for PCW or EWF on 12/1, you may want to save some money to buy a RISE 6 DVD or digital download, when they become available.
