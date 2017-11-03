SoCal News & Notes 11/03/2017

This week we have the latest news and notes from RISE, EWF, Bar Wrestling, CWFH, FIST, Vendetta, Baja Stars, Blood Bros, local wrestlers outside of the area, and more. Click for today’s News & Notes.

—

Taya Valkyrie has been added to the December 1st RISE show in South Gate. In terms of talent this RISE show has to rank as one of, if not the biggest women’s wrestling shows in Southern California history.

—

Anthony Idol will be making his first public statements since he underwent two surgeries at tonight’s Empire Wrestling Federation show in Covina. In August Idol had torn both his pectoral muscles. He has already begun physical therapy on the left pectoral muscle, which he had surgery for a few months ago and had surgery on the right one about three weeks ago.

—

Xia Brookside will be making her Southern California and I believe United States debut at the November 9th Bar Wrestling show in Baldwin Park. She wrestles out of the United Kingdom and recently completed a tour with Stardom in Japan.

—

Along with the NWA Worlds title match at the November 12th Championship Wrestling from Hollywood tapings in Port Hueneme a match with Bad Dude Tito Escondido defending the Hollywood heritage title against Ty Matthews was also announced. There will also be PP3 Cup qualifying matches taking place at the tapings.

—

FIST Combat has added Peter Avalon versus Rocketboy D’Marco Wilson, Buggy Nova versus Human Tornado, and Robbie Phoenix versus Azrael to their November 10th show in San Diego. The main event of the show will be a six-man with the team of Ruby Raze and True Grit taking on Tyler Bateman, Eli Everfly, and B-Boy.

—

Ruby Raze will be returning to Wildkat Sports for the November 4th show in Metairie, LA.

—

Douglas James will be defending the PCW Light Heavyweight title against Matt Cross on November 10th at APW’s show at the Cow Palace in San Francisco.

—

Brody King will be in Seattle, WA for Defy on November 10th where he will take on Defy champion Shane Strickland.

—

Eli Everfly will be returning to Game Changer Wrestling in Allentown, PA on November 11th for a match against Unbreakable Andy.

—

The fifth annual Roland Alexander Memorial California Cup Battle Royal will take place at the November 17th Vendetta Pro show in Santa Maria.

—

Cen Cal Pro will be returning to The Graduate in San Luis Obispo on December 9th. No lineup has been announced.

—

Kevin Kross has been announced for Maverick Pro’s December 23rd show in Los Angeles. At press time he is the only name announced for the show so far.

—

Misterioso Jr. will be on Baja Stars USA’s second anniversary show on February 17, 2018 in San Diego.

—

Mariah Moreno has been added to Blood Bros. Pro’s Goddess of Gore women’s death match tournament on March 3rd, 2018. She is the seventh competitor to be announced for the eight-woman tournament. Previously announced were Ludark Shaitan, Brittany Wonder, Amazing Maria, Kikyo, Buggy Nova, and Sage Sin.

—

This week’s shows:

11/4:

Millennium Pro Wrestling in Moorpark, CA

EWF in Covina, CA

11/5:

Empire Wrestling Federation in Riverside, CA

The Final Judgement in Whittier, CA

California Xtreme Fighting presents CXF 10: Fall Brawl in Studio City, CA

11/6:

Lucha Wrestling Puroresu in Panorama City, CA (Free Event)

Promociones Tarzana in Los Angeles, CA

MWF in Baldwin Park, CA

11/9:

Bar Wrestling presents Head of Household in Baldwin Park, CA