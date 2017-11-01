NWA Worlds Heavyweight title to be defended at November 12th CWFH tapings

Late last night the National Wrestling Alliance announced that Tim Storm would be defending the NWA Worlds Heavyweight title against Nick Aldis (Magnus in TNA) at the November 12, 2017 Championship Wrestling from Hollywood television tapings in Port Hueneme. This will mark the first time the title has been defended since Billy Corgan took ownership of the NWA, and will be the first NWA title defense in Southern California since Colt Cabana defended the title against Adam Pearce on May 13, 2012 at a Championship Wrestling from Hollywood taping.

The match announcement was made by William Patrick Corgan (Billy Corgan), who purchased the NWA earlier this year, in the third episode of the promotion’s Ten Pounds of Gold series. The episode focuses on the Smashing Pumpkins frontman’s lifelong love of wrestling, his time and exit from TNA, and why the NWA and its history mean so much to him. Throughout the episode is also the story of Nick Aldis and his quest for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight title. The episode ends with the match announcement that Tim Storm vs Nick Aldis will be taking place at Championship Wrestling from Hollywood’s November 12th tapings.

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood originally started out as an NWA territory and featured several NWA Worlds Heavyweight title matches throughout its early history. The promotion left the NWA in September 2012 after a falling out, and CWFH promoter David Marquez started the United Wrestling Network. However, in February of this year David Marquez began working with Billy Corgan and David Lagana to help them secure the assets of the NWA. Tim Storm and Nick Aldis then made their debuts with CWFH at their September 23rd television tapings, beginning the return of the NWA to the promotion.

When asked about his thoughts on working with the NWA again and CWFH being selected as the launching point for this new version of the promotion, David Marquez said “I’m happy they asked me to be a part of the relaunch or revival of their version of the NWA on our programming. At first it was kind of weird seeing the championship at our show, but more like seeing a long distance relative that you haven’t seen in a long time and you really didn’t have anything to say to each other. I do like what we are doing with Tim Storm and so does the public.”

The NWA Worlds Heavyweight title was first defended in Southern California in 1951 by Lou Thesz, however the region had its own world championship that was held by Baron Michele Leone at the time. Lou Thesz and Baron Leone faced each other in a unification match on May 21, 1952 at Gilmore Field in Hollywood, an event that drew 25.256 fans. Lou Thesz would win in two out of three falls and the NWA Worlds Heavyweight title became the top belt in Southern California. It would remain the top belt in the region until the late 1950s when the WWA split from the NWA. The WWA World title would merge with the NWA title once again in 1968 and the NWA title would remain the region’s top title until the Los Angeles territory folded in the early 1980s.

The November 12th Championship Wrestling from Hollywood tapings will be taking place at the Oceanview Pavilion, located at 575 S. Surfside Dr. in Port Hueneme, CA at 3:00 pm. Admission is free.

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood airs every Saturday in Los Angeles and Orange County on KDOC at 4:00 pm. To check for stations and airings in your area click here. The show is also available on the Fite TV app.

