CWFH – 27 May 2018 – Quick Results

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood held their latest television tapings on May 27, 2018. Click for spoilers for upcoming episodes of their television program.
Championship Wrestling from Hollywood
May 27, 2018
Oceanview Pavilion
Port Hueneme, CA
Gentleman Jervis & Sir Thomas ESQ. over Rancheros (Raul & Rogelio) by DQ.
Brandon Cutler over Johnny Evers.
Bad Dude Tito Escondido over Steven Tresario.
Ty Matthews over Tyler Bateman.
Ray Rosas over Chris Bey.
Bad Dude Tito Escondido over Shogun Jones.
Heather Monroe over Shotzi Blackheart via submission.
Adrian Quest over Pinx.
Dicky Mayer over Richie Slade by submission.
RockNES Monsters (Kevin Martenson & YUMA) over Rancheros (Raul & Rogelio)
