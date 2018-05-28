AOW – 27 May 2018 – Quick Results

Robert Baines defeated Steven Andrews in the main event of AOW’s May 27 show in Twentynine Palms to become the number one contender for the AOW Heabyweight Championship. Click for full results from the event.

Alpha Omega Wrestling

May 27, 2018

29 Palms Elks Lodge

Twentynine Palms, CA

Steven Andrews and Robert Baines were the last 2 Wrestlers in a battle royal and will face each other in the main event.

Johnny Kai over Mathias Starkey.

Beast the Butcher over Loony Bin.

Ryan J. Morals over El Hype.

Da Shade over Sexy Chino.

Robert Baines over Steven Andrews to become the number one contender for the AOW Championship.

Credit: Mike Draven