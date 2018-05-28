Matches Announced for Championship Wrestling from Hollywood’s Coastline Clash on June 10

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood has announced a partial lineup for their third annual Coastline Clash event on June 10, 2018 in Port Hueneme, CA. Coastline Clash is scheduled to include five championship matches, including all three of the promotion’s titles being put on the line, an NWA Worlds title defense, and the CZW World Heavyweight title being defended in Southern California for the second time.

Willie Mack will be making his first defense of the Hollywood Heritage title in a rematch against the former champion Bad Dude Tito Escondido. Mack defeated Escondido for the title at the promotion’s April 29, 2018 television tapings to become the 15th holder of the title. Escondido previously held the title for 308 days, which is the fifth longest reign in the title’s history. If Escondido reclaims the title he will become the second wrestler to have won it twice after Adam Pearce.

NWA owner Billy Corgan made the announcement on the latest episode of NWA’s Ten Pounds of Gold webseries that NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis will be defending the NWA title in a three-way against Crimson and Jocephus at Coastline Clash. This will be Aldis’ third NWA Worlds title defense at Championship Wrestling from Hollywood and second defense in Southern California (one defense took place at the promotion’s television tapings in Wenchou, China). It will be the 14th title defense overall for Aldis.

The CZW World Heavyweight title will be making a rare Southern California appearance at Coastline Clash. MJF will be defending the title against Suede Thompson. The title was defended in Southern California once before, when Joe Gacy retained the title against Tito Escondido in a DQ loss on April 9, 2017.

Coastline Clash will also see the United Wrestling Network Television and Tag-Team Titles defended. Scorpio Sky will be defending the Television Title against Ray Rosas. Sky has held the title since defeating Rocky Romero for it on December 3, 2017. Rounding out the title matches will be Reno Scum defending the UWN Tag-Team titles against yet-to-be-named opponents.

The only non-title match announced for Coastline Clash to date will be am “I Quit” match between Tyler Bateman and Dicky Mayer. The promotion has advised there will likely be at least two more matches added to the event.

Coastline Clash will be held at the Oceanview Pavilion in Port Hueneme, CA at 3:00 p.m. and will over two episodes of the promotion’s television show. Admission to the event is free.