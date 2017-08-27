CWFH – 27 August 2017 – Quick Results

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood held their latest television tapings on August 27th in Port Hueneme. Click for results for upcoming episodes.

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood

August 27, 2017

Oceanview Pavilion

Port Hueneme, CA

Dark Matches:

Mike Vernon over D’Marco Wilson

Mick Moretti over Utamaro

TV Tapings:

Bonus Boyz (Clutch & Sugar Brown) over Jake Atlas & Lucas Riley

Ray Lyn over Jessica Troy

Suede Thompson over Scorpio Sky and Andy Brown

Peter Avalon over Joe Gacy

Bad Dude Tito Escondido over Suede Thompson to retain the Hollywood Heritage title

Tyler Bateman over Eric Watts

Ryan Taylor over Mick Moretti

Ray Rosas over DJ Hyde & Peter Avalon in a handicap match

PAC 3 (Dan Joseph & Dylan Bostic) over Bonus Boyz (Clutch & Sugar Brown) to retain the United Wrestling Neetwork Tag-Team titles