CWFH – 27 August 2017 – Quick Results

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood held their latest television tapings on August 27th in Port Hueneme. Click for results for upcoming episodes.
Championship Wrestling from Hollywood
August 27, 2017
Oceanview Pavilion
Port Hueneme, CA
Dark Matches:
Mike Vernon over D’Marco Wilson
Mick Moretti over Utamaro
TV Tapings:
Bonus Boyz (Clutch & Sugar Brown) over Jake Atlas & Lucas Riley
Ray Lyn over Jessica Troy
Suede Thompson over Scorpio Sky and Andy Brown
Peter Avalon over Joe Gacy
Bad Dude Tito Escondido over Suede Thompson to retain the Hollywood Heritage title
Tyler Bateman over Eric Watts
Ryan Taylor over Mick Moretti
Ray Rosas over DJ Hyde & Peter Avalon in a handicap match
PAC 3 (Dan Joseph & Dylan Bostic) over Bonus Boyz (Clutch & Sugar Brown) to retain the United Wrestling Neetwork Tag-Team titles
Super fun show. Some great marches and the crowd was on fire. Glad to be back.