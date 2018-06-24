AOW – 24 June 2018

Johnny Kai defeated Mathias Starkey, Ryan Morals, Steven Andrews and Dexter Milhouse in an elimination match for the main event of AOW’s June 24 show in Twentynine Palms. Click for full results.

Alpha Omega Wrestling

June 24, 2018

29 Palms Elks Lodge

Twentynine Palms, CA

Sexy Chino over American Oni by DQ due to interference by Rudy Rodgers.

Biggie Biggz over Ashley Grace.

Adan Reyes over Richie Slade.

Loony Bin over Rudy Rodgers.

Johnny Kai over Mathias Starkey, Ryan Morals, Steven Andrews and Dexter Milhouse in an elimination match.

Credit: Mike Draven