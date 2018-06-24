WWE – 24 June 2018 – Quick Results

WWE ran a Raw brand house show on June 24 at the Honda Center in Anaheim. On the show Ronda Rousey had her first pro-wrestling match in the building where she made her UFC debut. Click for full results.

World Wrestling Entertainment

June 24, 2018

Honda Center

Anaheim, CA

Bobby lashley over Jinder Mahal.

Mojo Rawley & B Team (Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel) over Breezango (Fandango & Tyler Breeze) & No Way Jose.

Apollo Crews over Mike Kanellis.

Bobby Roode, Finn Balor, & Braun Stroman over Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens, & Elias.

Cedric Alexander over Kalisto to retain the WWE Cruiserweight Title.

Ronda Rousey, Sasha Banks, Bayley, & Dana Brooke over Riott Squad (Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, & Sarah Logan) & Alexa Bliss.

Seth Rollins & Roman Reigns over Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler.