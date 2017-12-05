WWE “Tribute to the Troops” – 05 December 2017 – Quick Results

WWE filmed their annual Tribute to the Troops special at Naval Base San Diego on December 5th. Click for spoilers to next week’s special.

WWE

Tribute to the Troops

December 5, 2017

Naval Base San Diego

San Diego, CA

The Shield (Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, & Seth Rollins) over The Bar (Cesaro & Sheamus) & Samoa Joe

Absolution (Paige, Mandy Rose, & Sonya Deville) over Bayley, Sasha Banks, & Mickie James

Charlotte Flair over Ruby Riott

New Day & The Usos over Shelton Benjamin, Chad Gable, Aiden English, & Rusev

Shinsuke Nakamura, Randy Orton, & AJ Styles over Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, & Jinder Mahal

Credit: Chad Brown