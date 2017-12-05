WWE “Tribute to the Troops” – 05 December 2017 – Quick Results

WWE filmed their annual Tribute to the Troops special at Naval Base San Diego on December 5th. Click for spoilers to next week’s special.
WWE
Tribute to the Troops
December 5, 2017
Naval Base San Diego
San Diego, CA
The Shield (Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, & Seth Rollins) over The Bar (Cesaro & Sheamus) & Samoa Joe
Absolution (Paige, Mandy Rose, & Sonya Deville) over Bayley, Sasha Banks, & Mickie James
Charlotte Flair over Ruby Riott
New Day & The Usos over Shelton Benjamin, Chad Gable, Aiden English, & Rusev
Shinsuke Nakamura, Randy Orton, & AJ Styles over Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, & Jinder Mahal
Credit: Chad Brown
No comments yet.