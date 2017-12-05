WWE Smackdown Live – 05 December 2017 – Live Coverage

Live coverage of tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live from the Valley View Casino Center in San Diego. Click for coverage.
WWE
Smackdown Live
205 Live
December 5, 2017
Valley View Casino Center
San Diego, CA
Smackdown Live
Rusev & Aiden English over New Day (Big E & Kofi Kingston) (w/Xavier Woods)
Bludgeon Brothers (Harper & Rowan) over Adam James & Josh Car [Peter Avalon & Fidel Bravo]
Baron Corbin over Bobby Roode by DQ
Charlotte Flair over Tamina in a non-title match
Randy Orton over Sami Zayn
205 Live
Cedric Alexander over Noam Dar
Brian Kendrick over Gran Metalik
Rich Swann vs Tony Neese
- Smackdown Live opens with a promo by Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn discussing Kevin Owen’s match with Randy Orton last week. Randy Orton showed up and gave Owens an RKO. Shane McMahon came out and scheduled a match between Sami Zayn and Randy Orton later tonight. Kevin Owens would be handcuffed to the ring rope.
No comments yet.