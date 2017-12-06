SoCal News & Notes 12/06/2017

In today’s Southern California pro-wrestling news update we have the latest from PCW Ultra, Mav Pro, FIST, VWE, CWFH, AWS, WWE, and much more. Click for today’s update.

—

PCW Ultra announced Great Muta (Keiji Mutoh) will be appearing at their 2nd anniversary show on January 19, 2018. This will be Muta’s first United States appearance since February 13, 2015, when he wrestled for Impact. His appearance in PCW Ultra will mark his first Southern California appearance since January 30, 2010 when he appeared at Pro Wrestling Guerrilla’s Kurt Russelreunion when he teamed with KAI in a victory over Joey Ryan and Scott Lost.

No match has been officially announced for Muta yet, though Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting the match will be Muta and Penta El Zero M versus Sami Callihan and John Hennigan.

Also announced for the show are Penta El Zero M, Douglas James, Warbeast (Josef & Fatu), John Hennigan, Sami Callihan, Fenix, Kikutaro, Mariachi Loco, Brian Cage, Joey Janela, Flip Gordon, Brody King, Hammerstone, Tanaka Ganseki (a young wrestler from Wrestle-1 that is really good), Shane Strickland, ACH, AR Fox, and Jimmy Jacobs. Tickets are on sale now.

The promotion has also announced a seminar with Great Muta on January 20th that is taking place at Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy. The cost for the seminar is $250 and is open to non-wrestlers.

—

Former Impact Global champion James Storm has been added to Maverick Pro’s December 23rd show. He will be facing Kevin Kross for the vacant Maverick Pro title.

Maverick Pro will also be running on January 13th and February 24th in Los Angeles.

—

Due to the Kensington Club in San Diego doing some remodeling, FIST Combat will not be running in January.

—

Venue Wrestling Entertainment will be returning to Brawley on January 19th. Lil’ Cholo has been announced for the show.

—

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood’s first television taping for 2018 will take place on January 14th in Port Hueneme.

—

Ground Zero has announced that Mikey Gordon, Famous B, and Mondo Vega will be doing live commentary for their debut show on December 23rd in San Diego.

—

Mia Yim is injured and will be out of action until March or April, meaning she will be unable to wrestle at the January 27th AWS show in South Gate. She was scheduled to face Ruby Raze. No replacement has been announced.

—

Ruby Raze will be debuting for Jersey All Pro Wrestling on February 24th in Rahway, NJ.

—

Eli Everfly and B-Boy will be appearing for Game Changer Wrestling in Howell, NJ on December 16th. Eli Everfly will be facing Tony Deppen and B-Boy will be facing KTB.

—

WWE will be running Smackdown Live on February 13th at the Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield.

—

Dwayne Johnson will be getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 13th. The ceremony for The Rock will run from 11:30 am to12:00 pm at 6801 Hollywood Blvd., in front of Hollywood and Highland.

—

San Diego based Baja Stars USA is planning on making their Los Angeles area debut in April 2018.

—

Orange County Championship Wrestling will be running on January 27th with “Cage Match 2“.

—

Alpha Omega Wrestling will be making its return on January 21, 2018 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Victorville.

—

—

