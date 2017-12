Weigh-In results for tomorrow’s Celtic Gladiator 17 event in Burbank, CA.

Celtic Gladiator 17 takes place at the Los Angeles Marriott Burbank Airport in Burbank, CA tomorrow night. Weigh-ins were held this afternoon. Click for results.

Amateur Fights Weigh-In Results

Samuel Tucker (122.5lbs) vs. Soichino Sasaki (119lbs)

Luke Duran (133 lbs.) vs. Arturo Guevara (155.8lbs)

Professional Fights Weigh-In Result

Taylor Alfaro (148lbs.) vs. Mark Alvidrez (148lbs.)

Christian Bizaretty (154lbs.) vs. Eric Steans (155lbs.)

Mark Matsumoto (145lbs.) vs. Chris Bruno (145lbs.)

Donte Stubbs (159lbs.) vs. Brandon Van Cleave (157.5lbs.)

Jonathan Martin (155.5lbs.) vs. Julian Baez (153.5lbs.)

Anthony Taylor (149lbs.) vs. Brian Del Rosario (151lbs.)

Jose Marroquin (176lbs.) vs. David Roberts (174lbs.)

Daniel McWilliams (164lbs.) vs. Eddie Jackson (169lbs.)

Daniel Hernandez (171.5lbs.) vs. Jonathan Rivera (171lbs.)

Jacob Rosales (145.5lbs.) vs. Derion Chapman (145.5lbs.)

*All professional bouts are sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC). All amateur bouts are sanctioned by California Amateur Mixed Martial Arts Organization, Inc. (CAMO.*