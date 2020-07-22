CSAC clears the way for combat sports to return

The California State Athletic Commission has cleared the way for combat sports to be held once again in the state with several restrictions and guidelines in place amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

As part of the new regulations, the CSAC will allow mixed martial arts, professional boxing, and other forms of combat sports to be held without spectators in attendance.

Also under the CSAC’s new guidelines, fighters, corners, and event personnel such as referees, judges, and staff members must be tested for Covid-19 prior to an event. Once tested, they will be placed in “quarantine bubbles” and must remain in isolation until the conclusion of the event.

The first combat sports event that will take place under the new guidelines will be a boxing event promoted by Golden Boy Promotions on Friday night in Indio, CA.

On March 12th, the CSAC suspended all combat sports under its jurisdiction due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The suspension of events resulted in numerous MMA events to be canceled in California.

The CSAC issued the following press release detailing the new measures that have been put in place:

Combat Sports Return to California Athletic Commission Emergency Regulations Pave Way for State-Sanctioned Events Held Without Live Audience Amid COVID-19 Environment SACRAMENTO – Combat sports are back in the Golden State. The California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) has approved emergency regulations that pave the way for professional boxing, mixed martial arts (MMA), and other combat sports to resume in the state during the COVID-19 pandemic. CSAC-regulated events are scheduled to begin later this month and will be conducted without a live audience. “This is a tremendous safety and mitigation strategy,” said CSAC Chair John Carvelli. “CSAC has developed tactics through this regulation that focus on prevention, testing, and, in the event of a positive COVID-19 test, isolation. CSAC is doing everything it can to ensure the likelihood of transmission is low.” The regulations call for the creation of a “quarantine bubble” around each licensed event. All combatants, their training teams, and event personnel, including referees, judges, and staff will be tested prior to the event and remain in isolation until its conclusion. No live audience will be in attendance. The regulations spell out requirements for physical distancing protocols, the use of personal protective equipment, infectious disease advance screening, and testing, cleaning and disinfecting of hotel accommodations and sporting venues, along with general event operations as determined necessary by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the California Department of Public Health, and applicable local health officials, in consultation with CSAC’s Advisory Committee on Medical and Safety Standards. CSAC events begin July 24 with a Golden Boy boxing event at Fantasy Springs Casino. No live audience will be in attendance. “We are very excited to be hosting boxing events again,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy, and a CSAC licensee. “We wanted to come back as soon as we possibly could, while also keeping in mind that we must do this as safely and responsibly as possible.” The regulations will expire when the state enters phase four of Governor Gavin Newsom’s Resilience Roadmap, which concludes the stay at home order.

