Combate Americas – 16 February 2017 – Results

Danny Ramirez defeated Erick Gonzalez at Combate Americas’ Combate 11 in Burbank, CA on February 16th, 2017. Also on the card, Heinrich Wassmer defeated Heber Castillo via Submission. Click for results.

Combate Americas

Combate 11

Los Angeles Marriott Burbank Airport Convention Center

February 16th, 2017

Burbank, CA

*All fights are sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission. Judges at cageside are Chris Crail, Jackie Denkin, and Ron McCarthy*

*Notes: UFC fighter Julianna Pena is on commentary and Alberto “El Patron” Rodriguez (Alberto Del Rio in WWE) is in attendance as well as Josh Barnett and Cub Swanson.*

Prelims (Live UFC Fight Pass)

Lightweight Fight: Javier Garcia defeated Donte Stubbs via Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 0:58 of Round 3 (Referee: Herb Dean)

Lightweight Fight: Rudy Morales defeated Izic Fernandez via Unanimous Decision (Chris Crail: 30-27, Jackie Denkin: 30-27, Ron McCarthy: 30-27) (Referee: Jason Herzog)

Main Card (Live on TV Azteca and UFC Fight Pass)

Featherweight Fight: Andrés Quintana defeated Erick Sanchez via Unanimous Decision (Chris Crail: 29-28, Jackie Denkin: 29-28, Ron McCarthy: 29-28) (Referee: Milan Ayers)

Lightweight Fight: José Estrada defeated George Hernandez via Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 2:09 of Round 1 (Referee: Jason Herzog)

Lightweight Fight: Danny Ramirez defeated Erick Gonzalez via Unanimous Decision (Chris Crail: 29-28, Jackie Denkin: 29-28, Ron McCarthy: 29-28) (Referee: Herb Dean)

Postlims (Live on UFC Fight Pass)

Catchweight Fight: Alyssa Garcia defeated Kaiyana Rain via Split Decision (Chris Crail: 29-28, Ron McCarthy: 29-28, Jackie Denkin: 28-29) (Referee: Milan Ayers)

Flyweight Fight: Heinrich Wassmer defeated Heber Castillo via Submission (Armbar) at 4:57 of Round 1 (Referee: Jason Herzog)

Flyweight Fight: Albert Tapia defeated Benji Gomez via Split Decision (Chris Crail: 29-28, Jackie Denkin: 28-29, Ron McCarthy: 29-28) (Referee: Milan Ayers)

Javier García locks in the RNC and puts an end to this one! #Combate11 pic.twitter.com/lu0SF8Iuek — UFC Fight Pass (@UFCFightPass) February 17, 2017