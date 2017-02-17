SoCal News & Notes 02/17/2017

In today’s News & Notes we have updates from PCW, Sabotage, Vendetta Pro, Baja Stars USA, EWF, AWS, WWE, title changes from over the weekend, titles being defended internationally, and much more. Click for today’s news update.

PCW announced the matches for their March 24th show in Wilmington. Rob Van Dam will be defending the PCW Heavyweight title against MVP, Warbeast (Fatu & Almighty Sheik) will defend the PCW tag-team titles against Los Luchas (Zokre & Phoenix Star), Alexander Hamerstone will face Douglas James for the Light Heavyweight title, Keith Lee will take on Willie Mack, Penta 0M will face Flip Gordon, Sami Callihan goes up against Jeff Cobb, and Rey Fenix will meet Extreme Tiger.

Full results for February 12th’s Cen-Cal Pro show in San Luis Obispo haven’t come in, but Sage Sin defeated Rik Luxury to regain the Cen-Cal Pro Five Cities title on the show.

Scorpio Sky defeated Tyler Bateman at Championship Wrestling from Hollywood’s February 12th tapings to win the United Wrestling Network Television title for the third time. Also at the tapings Dicky Maier won the 2017 PP3 Cup, defeating Ryan Taylor in the finals.

SoCal Crazy wrestled a dark match for the Japanese promotion Ganbare Pro Wrestling on February 11th. SoCal Crazy defeated Space Galaxy Warrior Andros in 7 minutes in 10 seconds. The show drew 129, which was a sell out for the venue. Ganbare Pro Wrestling is run by DDT Pro-Wrestling.

Ryan Kidd defended the SoCal Pro Golden State Championship at Arena Nacionalista in Mexicali, Mexico on February 12th, defeating Kamikaze and Skalibur in a triple threat match.

Sabotage plans to bring in Kris Wolf to the promotion in 2017.

Baja Stars USA will be taking part in the San Diego Taco Fest again this year. The Taco Fest will be on May 20th and Baja Stars has 5 matches scheduled throughout the day starting at 12:40 pm.

The donation page setup for Empire Wrestling Federation to help recover from the fire that destroyed their truck, ring, and sound system has raised approximately $1635.00 since it was posted 2 days ago. If you want to contribute you can go to https://www.youcaring.com/jessehernandez-757742.

Empire Wrestling Federation has announced Vizzion as their first 2017 inductee into their hall of fame. He was a top star in EWF in the mid-2000s, and held the EWF Heavyweight title and EWF American title three times each.

AWS has announced that Lucha Underground’s ring announcer Melissa Santos will be a guest ring announcer for their 15th anniversary show on March 25th.

Vendetta Pro’s NWA International tag-team titles have been held up pending the outcome of the rematch between Twisted Sisterz (Thunder Rosa & Holidead) and the Ballard Brothers (Shannon & Shane Ballard) at the February 24th show. The titles are being held up due to interference in the two teams January 6th match by Vendetta Pro commissioner Joseph Duncan.

Big Show versus Braun Strowman is scheduled for WWE Raw on February 20 in Los Angeles.

For the WWE Smackdown tapings in Ontario on February 21st, there will be a battle royal to see who will get Randy Orton’s title shot against Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania, Alexa Bliss will challenge Naomi for the Smackdown women’s title, and Nikki Bella versus Natalya in a falls count anywhere match.

This week’s shows:

2/17:

Millennium Pro Wrestling in Moorpark, CA

2/18:

Lucha Libre Internacional Independiente in Ramona, CA

SoCal Pro Wrestling presents Gold Fever in Oceanside, CA

WWE Live: Road To Wrestlemania in Bakersfield, CA

Sabotage presents “Hey Ladies” in East Los Angeles

PWG Only Kings Understand Each Other in Reseda, CA

2/19:

MWF in East Los Angeles, CA

WWE Live: Road To Wrestlemania in Long Beach, CA

2/20:

WWE Monday Night Raw in Los Angeles, CA

WWE Live: Road To Wrestlemania in San Diego, CA

2/21:

WWE Smackdown Live in Ontario, CA

WPW Lucha Libre in Maywood, CA