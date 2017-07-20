Tentative UFC 214 Fight Week Activities Schedule

The Ultimate Fighting Championship will be holding several events in the days leading up to UFC 214. Fight week activities are set to include a press conference, an open workout, and the UFC 214 weigh ins.

The UFC 214 press conference takes place at the Novo DTLA at LA Live on Wednesday, July 26th at 1pm PDT. Scheduled to appear at the press conference are UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones, UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley, Demian Maia, Cris “Cyborg” Justino, Tonya Evinger, and Dana White.

The Novo DTLA is located at LA Live, 800 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles, CA, 90015.

On Thursday, July 27th, 2017, the UFC will be holding open workouts at the UFC Gym in La Mirada between 3pm-5pm PDT. Participants scheduled to appear at the open workout include Daniel “D.C.” Cormier, Jon “Bones” Jones, Tyron Woodley, Demian Maia, Cris “Cyborg” Justino, and Tonya Evinger.

UFC Gym La Mirada is located at 14920 La Mirada Blvd, La Mirada, CA 90638. This event is free and open to the public.

The UFC 214 Weigh Ins will take place on July 28th at 5:30pm PDT at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA. The Honda Center is located at 2695 E Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA 92806. This event is free and open to the public.

All this of leads up to UFC 214, taking place on Saturday, July 29th. Early Prelims are slated to take place at 3:30pm PDT, and will be airing on UFC Fight Pass. At 5pm PDT, UFC 214 Prelims will air live on FXX. Then at 7pm PDT, UFC 214 takes place live on Pay-Per-View.

For updates and information on these events, visit the UFC 214 event page or the Events Page on UFC.com.