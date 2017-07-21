SoCal News & Notes 07/21/2017

This week’s news and notes has updates from one corner of Southern California to the next (except the northeast corner, nothing is going on there). Today we feature updates from VWE, Biagio, Wrestling Pro Wrestling, PCW, Baja Stars, Mav Pro, OWA, and more. Click for today’s update.

—

Venue Wrestling Entertainment will be holding a tournament for their vacant Lightning Belt on their August 25th show in Imperial. It is scheduled to be a six-wrestler tournament, with 3 first round matches followed by a three way final. Eli Everfly versus Lil’ Cholo is the first announced match. It will be the first meeting between the two of tem surprisingly enough.

—

Biagio Crescenzo suffered a separated shoulder at last weekend’s Maverick Pro and SCWA joint show. He posted on Twitter that he will be “out of action till further notice.”

—

Tonight’s Wrestling Pro Wrestling show, Bash 17 Miles from the Beach, at the Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy in Bell Gardens will be streaming live on Twitch. Tristan Archer versus Hobo, B-Boy versus Tyler Bateman, and Eli Everfly versus Eric Watts have been announced for the show. The show is scheduled to start at 8:00 pm.

—

Pacific Coast Wrestling announced Jay White versus Flip Gordon for their October 6th show. Daga has also been announced for that show.

—

Daga will also be appearing on the October 7th Baja Stars USA show in San Diego along with Garza Jr. Daga and Garza Jr. will be on opposite teams, with Daga teaming with Misterioso Jr. and Garza Jr. teaming with Blood Eagle.

The reason Baja Stars USA is giving for not running again until October is they plan on getting their sister promotion, Aztec Pro Wrestling off the ground. The plan is for Aztec Pro Wrestling to be more of an American style promotion.

—

Maverick Pro will be holding their next show in September.

—

Oddity Wrestling Alliance, who canceled their last scheduled show shortly before the scheduled date, plans on returning in September.

—

There is a new promotion starting calling itself Bumps and Brewses that will be running in Downtown Los Angeles on September 23rd. The promotion will have an affiliation with a brewery, hence the name. More information is expected to be released soon.

—

—

This week’s shows:

7/21:

F.I.S.T. Combat in Chula Vista, CA

Millennium Pro Wrestling in Moorpark, CA

Wrestling Pro Wrestling presents Bash 17 Miles from the Beach in Bell Gardens, CA

NWA Vendetta Pro presents the MidgetMania Tour: Ridgecrest (21 & Over)

7/22:

Desert Pro Wrestling in El Centro, CA

OCCW in Los Alamitos, CA

NWA Vendetta Pro presents the MidgetMania Tour 2017: Costa Mesa II (21 & Over)

7/23:

Championship Wrestling From Hollywood TV Taping in Pt. Hueneme, CA (Free Event)

FMLL/LLME in El Monte

House of Pain in La Puente, CA