Wrestling Pro Wrestling – 21 July 2017 – Quick Results

Eric Watts defeated Eli Everfly in the main event of Wrestling Pro Wrestling’s “Bash 17 Miles From the Beach” on July 21st. Click for full results.Wrestling Pro Wrestling

Bash 17 Miles From the Beach

July 21, 2017

Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy

Bell Gardens, CA

Phil Cosby vs. Sam Squatch goes to a no contest

Ruby Huxtable [Ruby Raze] over Ayoka

Tyler Bateman over B-Boy

Pepperoni Tony & Chow Mein Charlie over Delivery Guys (Lou PS & Cedric the Postman)

Rubber Baby Leather Daddy over Study Buddies (Darwin Finch & Chaz Herrera), King Desi & Sexy Chino, and The Jolly Rogers in a 4-way elimination match

The Hobo over Tristan Archer

Ricotta Flair won a battle royal

Eric Watts over Eli Everfly