Wrestling Pro Wrestling – 21 July 2017 – Quick Results

Eric Watts defeated Eli Everfly in the main event of Wrestling Pro Wrestling’s “Bash 17 Miles From the Beach” on July 21st. Click for full results.Wrestling Pro Wrestling
Bash 17 Miles From the Beach
July 21, 2017
Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy
Bell Gardens, CA
Phil Cosby vs. Sam Squatch goes to a no contest
Ruby Huxtable [Ruby Raze] over Ayoka
Tyler Bateman over B-Boy
Pepperoni Tony & Chow Mein Charlie over Delivery Guys (Lou PS & Cedric the Postman)
Rubber Baby Leather Daddy over Study Buddies (Darwin Finch & Chaz Herrera), King Desi & Sexy Chino, and The Jolly Rogers in a 4-way elimination match
The Hobo over Tristan Archer
Ricotta Flair won a battle royal
Eric Watts over Eli Everfly
No comments yet.