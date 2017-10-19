WPW – 19 October 2017 – Quick Results

Eli Everfly defeated Peter Avalon in the main event of WPW’s October 19th show to advance in the Wrestle Turkey Title tournament. Click for full results.
Creepy Crawlers & Beefy Brawlers
October 19, 2017
American Legion #335
South Gate, CA
Fromage Horsemen (Ricotta Flair & Parm Anderson) over Deliverymen (Lou PS & Cedric the Postman) and Meownight Express (Osiris Mittens & Senor Buttons)
Fidel Bravo over Cereal Man
Eric Watts wins the Monster Mash
Eric Watts over Shitty Superman
Sexy Chino over The Hobo
Pollo Loco over Ryan Morals
Wrestling Pro Wrestling Wrestle Turkey Tittle Tournament – Round 2
Tyler Bateman over Darwin Finch
Rubber Baby Leather Daddys (Rubber Baby & Leather Daddy) over The Cosbys (Phil Cosby & Ruby Huxtable [Raze])
Kikutaro over Chow Mein Charlie
Wrestling Pro Wrestling Wrestle Turkey Tittle Tournament – Round 2
Eli Everfly over Peter Avalon
