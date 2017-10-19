WPW – 19 October 2017 – Quick Results

Eli Everfly defeated Peter Avalon in the main event of WPW’s October 19th show to advance in the Wrestle Turkey Title tournament. Click for full results.

Wrestling Pro Wrestling

Creepy Crawlers & Beefy Brawlers

October 19, 2017

American Legion #335

South Gate, CA

Fromage Horsemen (Ricotta Flair & Parm Anderson) over Deliverymen (Lou PS & Cedric the Postman) and Meownight Express (Osiris Mittens & Senor Buttons)

Fidel Bravo over Cereal Man

Eric Watts wins the Monster Mash

Eric Watts over Shitty Superman

Sexy Chino over The Hobo

Pollo Loco over Ryan Morals

Wrestling Pro Wrestling Wrestle Turkey Tittle Tournament – Round 2

Tyler Bateman over Darwin Finch

Rubber Baby Leather Daddys (Rubber Baby & Leather Daddy) over The Cosbys (Phil Cosby & Ruby Huxtable [Raze])

Kikutaro over Chow Mein Charlie

Wrestling Pro Wrestling Wrestle Turkey Tittle Tournament – Round 2

Eli Everfly over Peter Avalon