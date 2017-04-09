DPW – 08 April 2017 – Quick Results

YUMA defeated Ryan Kidd and Eli Everfly in the main event of April 8th’s Desert Pro Wrestling show in El Centro, CA. Also on the show Anthony Idol and Fidel Bravo teamed to defeat Ryan Walker and Ju Dizzz. Click for complete results.
April 8, 2017
Sparta Boxing Gym
El Centro, CA
Jake Atlas over Ty Ray
-Uday Ukleja came out and issued an open challenge.
Terex over Uday Ukleja
Terex over Lucus Riley
Onyx over Koto Hiro
Anthony Idol & Fidel Bravo over Ryan Walker & Ju Dizzz
YUMA over Ryan Kidd and Eli Everfly
Any video of the card? Daddy