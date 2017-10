Iron Will Challenge – 06 October 2017 – Quick Results

Dicky Mayer defeated Ryan Kidd 4 falls to 3 in a 60 minute iron man match in the main event of the Iron Will Challenge. Click for full results.

DDT presents The Iron Will Challenge

October 6, 2017

SoCal Pro Wrestling Facility

San Marcos, CA

Mariachi Loco over Hunter Freeman [11’11]

Dirty Doug & Dark Usagi over Motros Jungle & Chris Kaddilak [7’24]

Mikey O’Shea over Ray Rosas [13’49]

Dicky Mayer over Ryan Kidd in a 60 minute Iron Man Match 4 falls to 3 [60’00]

-Fall 1: Mayer 9:27; Fall 2: Kidd 16:18; Fall 3: Kidd 28:00; Fall 4: Kidd 28:40; Fall 5: Mayer 36:02; Fall 6: Mayer 42:13; Fall 7: Mayer 59:40