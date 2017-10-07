PCW “Demonized” – 06 October 2017 – Quick Results

John Hennigan defeated Brian Cage to retain the PCW Heavyweight title in the main event of PCW’s Demonized on October 6th in Wilmington. Also on the show Douglas James defeated Shane Strickland to retain the PCW Light Heavyweight title. Click for full results.
Pacific Coast Wrestling
Demonized
October 6, 2017
ILWU Memorial Hall
Wilmington, CA
Flip Gordon over Jay White
Chris Bey over Hammerstone by DQ
Jacob Fatu over Jeff Cobb and Willie Mack
Penta El Zero M, Rey Fenix, & Daga over Sami Callihan, Dave Crist, & Eli Everfly
Warbeast (Josef & Brody King) vs. Sandman & Masada goes to a non-contest
Douglas James over Shane Strickland to retain the PCW Light Heavyweight title
John Hennigan over Brian Cage to retain the PCW Heavyweight title
Notes: Penta El Zero M will face John Hennigan for the PCW Heavyweight title on December 1st.
