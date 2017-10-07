PCW “Demonized” – 06 October 2017 – Quick Results

John Hennigan defeated Brian Cage to retain the PCW Heavyweight title in the main event of PCW’s Demonized on October 6th in Wilmington. Also on the show Douglas James defeated Shane Strickland to retain the PCW Light Heavyweight title. Click for full results.

Pacific Coast Wrestling

Demonized

October 6, 2017

ILWU Memorial Hall

Wilmington, CA

Flip Gordon over Jay White

Chris Bey over Hammerstone by DQ

Jacob Fatu over Jeff Cobb and Willie Mack

Penta El Zero M, Rey Fenix, & Daga over Sami Callihan, Dave Crist, & Eli Everfly

Warbeast (Josef & Brody King) vs. Sandman & Masada goes to a non-contest

Douglas James over Shane Strickland to retain the PCW Light Heavyweight title

John Hennigan over Brian Cage to retain the PCW Heavyweight title

Notes: Penta El Zero M will face John Hennigan for the PCW Heavyweight title on December 1st.