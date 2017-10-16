DCW – 15 October 2017 – Quick Results

Che Cabrera defeated Brian Cage to win the Dungeon Championship Wrestling Heavyweight title in the main even of DCW’s October 15th show in Canoga Park. Click for results.
Dungeon Championship Wrestling
October 15, 2017
Knights of Columbus #3601
Canoga Park, Ca
Tyler Bateman over Shiloh Graves
Rock N Rodeo Express (TMD & Moonshine Rex Calhoun) over Manny Mars & Human Tornado
Sage Sin over Ruby Raze
Fern Owens over Carnage to retain the UEW Heavyweight title
Phoenix Star & Ultimo Shamu over Jungle Boy Nate Coy & Tiger Lightning Star
Che Cabrera over Brian Cage to win the DCW Heavyweight title
No comments yet.