DCW – 15 October 2017 – Quick Results

Che Cabrera defeated Brian Cage to win the Dungeon Championship Wrestling Heavyweight title in the main even of DCW’s October 15th show in Canoga Park. Click for results.

Dungeon Championship Wrestling

October 15, 2017

Knights of Columbus #3601

Canoga Park, Ca

Tyler Bateman over Shiloh Graves

Rock N Rodeo Express (TMD & Moonshine Rex Calhoun) over Manny Mars & Human Tornado

Sage Sin over Ruby Raze

Fern Owens over Carnage to retain the UEW Heavyweight title

Phoenix Star & Ultimo Shamu over Jungle Boy Nate Coy & Tiger Lightning Star

Che Cabrera over Brian Cage to win the DCW Heavyweight title