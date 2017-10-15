FCW – 15 October 2017 – Live Coverage

Finest City Wrestling presents Guess Who’s Next at the Imperial Beach Sports Park in Imperial Beach, CA. Click for live results.

Finest City Wrestling

Guess Who’s Next

October 15th, 2017

Imperial Beach Sports Park

Imperial Beach, CA

Alonzo Alvarez defeated Lucas Riley in 10:00

K.C. Douglas defeated Michael Hopkins in 9:03

Corey Jackson defeated Jake Atlas in 11:26

B-Boy defeated Ray Rosas, Andy Brown, and Adrian Quest in a Four Corners Match in 12:05

Dirty Ron McDonald, Matt Twizted, and Mike Gotch defeated Darwin Finch, Jacob Diez, and Donnie Suarez in 15:05

D’Marco Wilson defeated Mariachi Loco in 18:10

FCW Lightweight Championship Match: Eli Everfly (c) vs. Peter Avalon currently in progress.

Notes:

D’Marco Wilson will face Douglas James at FCW’s November 18th event.

Stay tuned for ongoing coverage.

Still to come:

-FCW Heavyweight Championship Match: Tito Escondido (c) vs. ???

Plus more.