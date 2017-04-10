[Breaking News] Change made to main event of AWS/QPW’s Joint Show #2

The Alternative Wrestling Show and Quintessential Pro Wrestling announced that QPW Heavyweight Champion Adam Thornstowe will be unable to perform at their upcoming “Joint Show #2” event in South Gate, CA on April 29th for his previously scheduled match against Jeff Cobb.

Stepping into Thornstowe’s place will be former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett. The following statement was released via Facebook:

“Due to unforeseen circumstances Adam Thornstowe will not be at the QPW/AWS show on April 29th ..The main event will now be Jeff Cobb vs UFC legend Josh Barnett…Josh, who is a total class act, will donate his entire purse to Southern California Thoroughbred Rescue…I suggest getting your tickets before you finish reading this sentence”.

Barnett is best known for his career as a Mixed Martial Arts fighter having competed in organizations such as the Ultimate Fighting Championship, PRIDE Fighting Championships, and Strikeforce, as well as being a decorated Submission Grappling practitioner. Barnett is also an experienced professional wrestler in Japan having performed for NJPW and the Inoki Genome Federation. Barnett appeared on a few episodes of Impact Wrestling where he was involved in a short feud Bobby Lashley over the TNA Heavyweight Championship. In addition to his in ring career, Barnett is also a commentator for NJPW’s AXS TV program.

Other matches set to take place at AWS/QPW’s Joint Show #2 include an AWS Heavyweight Championship match between defending champion Tyler Bateman against Tito Escondido, an AWS Tag Team Championship match with defending champions B-Boy & Lil’ Cholo going up against Mariachi Loco & AWS Lightweight Champion SoCal Crazy, a QPW Women’s Championship match with defending champion Hudson Envy taking on the winner of a Women’s Battle Royal set to take place that night, J.R. Kratos vs. Brody King, Sage Sin vs. Hania The Howling Huntress, and Leva Bates vs. Thunder Rosa.

AWS and QPW’s Joint Show #2 takes place on April 29th, 2017 at the American Legion Post #335. The American Legion Post #335 is located at 9535 California Ave, South Gate, CA, 90280. Doors open at 7:30PM, bell time set for 8:00PM. Tickets are $30 for front row, $25 for second row, $20 for adult General Admission, and $10 for kids under the age of 10, with all tickets being $3 extra on the day of the show. Online tickets can be purchased via PayPal. Tickets also available at the Wrestling Guy Store located at 6085 State St, Huntington Park, CA, 90255. See store for business hours.